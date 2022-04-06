Moon Knight: Mr. Knight Appears at Avengers Campus

A new hero rises at Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort. After the Marvel land at Disney California Adventure added the costumed alter-ego of mercenary and adventurer Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) to mark the March 30 streaming debut of Moon Knight on Disney+, another Marvel hero is now assembling to greet recruits of the Avengers’ California campus (Centralized Assembly Mobilized to Prepare, Unite, and Safeguard). Wednesday’s “Summon the Suit” episode of Moon Knight introduces Mr. Knight, mild-mannered Steven Grant’s (Isaac) sharply-dressed version​ of Egyptian moon god Khonshu’s (F. Murray Abraham) avatar, just in time for his debut at Avengers Campus.

Wearing his three-piece all-white suit as seen in Marvel’s Moon Knight, Mr. Knight can be spotted around Avengers Headquarters. He joins a roster of Heroic Encounters that includes Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Wakandan General Okoye, Thor, and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Ironically, we started with Steven having Moon Knight and Marc having Mr. Knight, ironically, but that’s one of the best thing about taking your time and developing things. You start realizing no, no, no, this costume is for this guy. This is what works for them. And we realize what’s the logic,” director Mohamed Diab said in a recent interview about Marc’s vengeful vigilante Moon Knight and Steven’s dapper-dressed Mr. Knight. (Marc/Steven has a dissociative identity disorder, manifesting at times as the svelte Mr. Knight​.)

“The logic should be that each one of them inspires his suit. So the suit is inspired by who you are, or what you love, or what’s your imagination of a suit,” Diab explained. “That’s why Steven who’s completely away from the superhero world, his cool thing is when they tell him ‘summon the suit,’ it’s a suit. It’s an almost Armani suit. So it made sense. But I loved that he had two suits and the one that we worked even more on was the Moon Knight suit.”

Diab added, “I love how different it is from everything that we saw before in any superhero … It’s just such an interesting thing. And on the other hand, as a director, I was scared a lot more from Mr. Knight’s suit because a white suit like that could look so bad on camera. And it could be silly and it could be weird. But ironically, the moment Oscar stepped in, we felt… it’s very cool. And we actually try to think of moments that we can expand it even more.”

New episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight stream Wednesdays on Disney+.

