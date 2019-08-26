Tom Holland Reveals Selfish Reason Behind His Favorite Spider-Man Suit

In just four years playing Spider-Man, Tom Holland has already appeared in five movies and worn multiple different versions of the classic suit. From the original hand-made costume to Tony Stark’s Iron Spider design, this iteration of Peter Parker has certainly gone through quite a few wardrobe changes. However, as it turns out, there is one suit that Holland enjoyed wearing more than the rest.

While speaking on a Q&A panel at Keystone Comic Con over the weekend, Holland was asked about his favorite of the MCU Spider-Man suits. The young actor revealed that he is actually a big fan of the Stealth Suit from Spider-Man: Far From Home, and there’s a very specific reason for that.

“I like the stealth suit,” Holland said. “For one very selfish reason: I can go to the bathroom in it. It’s the only suit I can go and use the bathroom. Unzip it, I love it. The Bosco suit — firstly, I don’t know why we called Far From Home Bosco. I don’t know why that’s the secret name, and now the suit is actually called the “Bosco suit,” I don’t know why. I’ve asked them so many times, ‘Can I have a zipper? It’s such a pain to take it on and off to go to the bathroom,’ and they’re like, ‘No.’”

Of course, there could be even more suits for Tom Holland on the horizon, especially if Disney and Sony aren’t able to come to some sort of agreement on the use of the character and the Spider-Man film right permanently shift away from the MCU. If Sony produces the movies separately from Marvel Studios, there will likely need to be an all-new suit for Peter Parker to wear, seeing as how he won’t be able to say he got his current costume from Tony Stark.

Even that were to happen, the suit would likely be the least pressing issue on the minds of fans. Since Spider-Man would be leaving the franchise he’s been connected to for the last several years, tying off his story neatly will be incredibly important.

