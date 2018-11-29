Michigan State Marching Band Paid Tribute to Stan Lee During Halftime Show

Michigan State University paid tribute to the late Stan Lee Saturday when its Spartan Marching Band formed the Avengers “A” logo and Lee’s famous phrase, “Excelsior,” during its halftime performance in a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

We salute the legacy of the Marvelous @TheRealStanLee and all the joy his work brought to millions. #Excelsior ! pic.twitter.com/guy1pTUY46 — SpartanMarchingBand (@MSUMarchingBand) November 24, 2018

The Spider-Man and Avengers co-creator died Nov. 12 aged 95.

Lee has since been remembered by numerous Marvel stars, including Spider-Man star Tom Holland, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr., Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman and Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

The visionary comic book creator’s death also inspired tributes in the form of billboards nationwide as well as murals and street art across the country. Lee was also honored in print versions of industry trade magazines like The Hollywood Reporter, with full-page ads purchased by Disney, Fox, Sony Pictures, and DC Comics.

Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment erected a digital memorial wall in Lee’s honor, encouraging fans from across the globe to share their memories and tributes of Lee with the hashtags #RIPStanLee, #StanLee, #Excelsior, and #StanForever.

“Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created,” Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said in a statement released through Disney-owned Marvel.

“A superhero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”

Lee will continue to make posthumous cameo appearances in Marvel Studios productions throughout 2019, including Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“I’m not going to tell you what specifically, but Stan always appreciated a good surprise,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Variety of Stan Lee cameos still to come.

The producer also reflected on Lee’s enduring place in the Zeitgeist, fueled in part by the massive success of Lee’s co-creations at the worldwide box office.

“Stan dominated pop culture. He saw it and was aware and he loved it,” Feige said.

“I’ve been saying for years that the characters he created will outlive all of us making the movies, and enter the pantheon of myth which he read and was inspired by as a kid.”