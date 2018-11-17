Taika Waititi Remembers Stan Lee With ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Photo

It has been less than a week since superhero fans lost one of their greatest advocates. Stan Lee passed away days ago, leaving comic book lovers lost. Now, one director under the Marvel Studios banner is paying tribute to Lee, and it has made a few fans chuckle.

Over on Twitter, Taika Waititi posted brief memorial honoring Lee. The director, who oversaw work on Thor: Ragnarok, posted a behind-the-scenes photos of Lee from set and gave it a very appropriate caption.

“We Stan a Leegend,” Waititi wrote, riffing off the comic legend’s name.

The photo itself is a touching one, and it highlights Waititi as well as Chris Hemsworth. To the right, fans can see Lee in costume for his cameo in the film. The writer appeared in the third Thor film as a no-nonsense barber. Lee’s character was tasked with cutting Thor’s hair after he was enslaved by the Grandmaster, and his outfit can be seen fully here.

Of course, Hemsworth is in his usual costume in this still. The Australian actor is seen sitting down in the barber chair Lee’s character nearly scalps Thor in, and Waititi looks relaxed as he smiles off to the side.

Earlier this week, Hemsworth shared his own tribute to Lee. The actor, who gained worldwide fame for his work as Thor, shared a photo of himself with Lee with a touching caption.

RIP my friend. Thank you for the incredible adventures your stories took all of us on. My love and support goes out to all your friends and family #stanlee #legend pic.twitter.com/pTGY8Ffieg — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 13, 2018

“RIP my friend,” Hemsworth tweeted. “Thank you for the incredible adventures your stores took all of us on. My love and support goes out to all your friends and family.”

While Lee has a close connection with many of Marvel’s superheroes, his ties to Thor run deep. The character is one who Lee helped create alongside his younger brother Larry Leiber and Jack Kirby. The trio adapted Thor from classic Norse mythology, and the hero debuted back in August 1962. Thor appeared first in Journey into Mystery #83, and the series was eventually renamed The Mighty Thor in 1966.

In the wake of Lee’s death, millions shared their personal tributes to the legendary writers via social media. As the face of Marvel Comics, Lee spent his career popularizing comics and making extraordinary stories accessible to readers. His lengthy career saw Lee co-created dozens of characters from the Fantastic Four to Spider-Man, and he inspired countless creators over the years. Now, Waititi is taking the time to remember Lee, and fans are certain the Marvel legend would crack a smile over the clever tribute.