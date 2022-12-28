Stan Lee Documentary Announced by Disney+

Happy Birthday, Stan Lee! The legendary comics creator who is known for developing many iconic Marvel characters would have turned 100 on December 28th. The comic book writer, editor, publisher, and producer passed away in 2018 shortly before his 96th birthday and fans and friends have been celebrating his life and career on social media today. In honor of Lee's birthday, Marvel Entertainment announced that a documentary about the comics giant will be coming to Disney+ next year.

"100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus," @Marvel tweeted. You can check out the post below:

100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.



Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2ufWu77vB8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 28, 2022

"Today, on what would have been Stan Lee's 100th birthday, we celebrate his legacy as the co-creator of such legendary characters as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Avengers and hundreds more," Marvel.com shared. "We've seen Stan in the pages of Marvel Comics as well as on screen with Marvel Studios' many cameos. Join Marvel.com all month long to celebrate Stan Lee's 100th birthday! Share your own favorite Stan Lee memories and creations on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and more with #StanLee100."

How Is DC Celebrating Stan Lee's Birthday?

While Lee is known for his work with Marvel, the folks over at DC still have a lot of respect for the creative. In fact, a tweet from the official DC Twitter account recently revealed a free comic was coming in Lee's honor. "Heads up, true believers! To celebrate #StanLee100, we're making JUST IMAGINE STAN LEE CREATING THE DC UNIVERSE BOOK ONE free-to-read with registration right now on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE. 'Nuff said!"

This week, DC released an anthology of stories set in the shared universe Lee created for them back in 2001. Earth-6: A Celebration of Stan Lee gave audiences ten new stories set in the same world as the 2001 and 2002 one-shots released as Just Imagine Stan Lee Creating..., and giving Lee a chance to pitch reinventions of classic DC properties. You can read the description here: "Stan Lee at DC seemed like something fans could only ever dream about-until it happened in 2001! This new collection brings these stories back in print, including Just Imagine Stan Lee with Dave Gibbons Creating Green Lantern #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with Jerry Ordway Creating JLA #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with Jim Lee Creating Wonder Woman #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with Joe Kubert Creating Batman #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with John Buscema Creating Superman #1, and Just Imagine Stan Lee with Kevin Maguire Creating Flash #1."

Are you excited about the Stan Lee documentary? Tell us in the comments!