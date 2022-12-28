James Gunn Wishes Stan Lee a Happy 100th Birthday

Today is a rather somber day, as Marvel legend Stan Lee would have turned 100 years old. Fans around the world have taken to social media to celebrate the late Stan Lee's birthday, including James Gunn, one of the new bosses over at DC Studios. Even before directing DC projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, Gunn helped launched Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise, turning a team of characters the majority of audiences had never heard of into household names. Obviously, Stan Lee has had a profound impact on a number of comic book fans, including James Gunn, which is why the filmmaker is honoring one of the greatest comic book creators of all time on his birthday.

"Happy 100th Birthday to Stan Lee. You are missed, my friend. #StanLee100," James Gunn wrote on Twitter. He also shared a collage of four photos of himself and Stan Lee from over the years, including appearances on the set of Marvel movies and a red carpet. Twitter has also gotten into remembering the late Stan Lee, holding a live "In Memoriam" in its trending topics.

DC Celebrates Stan Lee's 100th Birthday With a Free Comic

While Stan Lee is famously known for having a hand in the creation of Spider-Man, The Avengers, The X-Men, and hundreds of other characters for Marvel, that doesn't mean DC isn't recognizing the legend on his big day. A tweet from the official DC Twitter account reads, "Heads up, true believers! To celebrate #StanLee100, we're making JUST IMAGINE STAN LEE CREATING THE DC UNIVERSE BOOK ONE free-to-read with registration right now on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE. 'Nuff said!"

Yesterday, DC released an anthology of stories set in the shared universe Lee created for them in 2001. Earth-6: A Celebration of Stan Lee gave audiences ten new stories set in the same world as the 2001 and 2002 one-shots released as Just Imagine Stan Lee Creating..., and giving Lee a chance to pitch reinventions of classic DC properties.

The description of the series reads, "Stan Lee at DC seemed like something fans could only ever dream about-until it happened in 2001! This new collection brings these stories back in print, including Just Imagine Stan Lee with Dave Gibbons Creating Green Lantern #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with Jerry Ordway Creating JLA #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with Jim Lee Creating Wonder Woman #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with Joe Kubert Creating Batman #1, Just Imagine Stan Lee with John Buscema Creating Superman #1, and Just Imagine Stan Lee with Kevin Maguire Creating Flash #1."