Kevin Smith to Host Stan Lee Tribute Event

To honor the life and legacy of Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee, POW! Entertainment and Legion M will be hosting an extended tribute event in Los Angeles later this month, hosted by none other than Lee’s close friend, Kevin Smith.

“Excelsior! A Celebration of the Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible & Uncanny Life of Stan Lee” will take place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on Wednesday, January 30th. Smith will host the entire event, which will feature appearances by some of Lee’s other close friends and co-workers.

The event will kick off at 4 pm PT with activities in front of the theatre until the red carpet begins at 6 pm. After the red carpet, attendees will head inside for the tribute itself, which includes conversations between Smith and other guests, and a special video package honoring Lee’s life and work. A post-tribute reception will take place from 9:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

Smith will be joined onstage by Mark Hamill, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld, producer Michael Uslan, Vincent D’Onofrio, RZA, and X-Men producer Tom DeSanto, and others. The group will share their favorite memories and stories of Lee. The evening will close out with live performances of Lee’s favorite poetry and music.

Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment, @ThatKevinSmith, @LegionMofficial & @AgentsofMayhem will host a tribute to Stan Lee at the @ChineseTheatres January 30th. Tickets available at //t.co/biZkXMBKpo beginning 5pm PST. All net proceeds to benefit @heroinitiative. pic.twitter.com/ML5dWGnXgM — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) January 9, 2019

Tickets for the event go on sale on Wednesday, January 9th at 8 pm ET. The lower tier ticket, named the Adamantium Fan Pass, costs $150 per person and includes entry to the forecourt events, tribute, and post-tribute reception. The Vibranium Fan Pass costs $200 and includes access to all three previously mentioned activities, as well as the Red Carpet. All proceeds from the ticket sales will go toward The Hero Initiative.

Head to the Legion M website for tickets and additional information.

Will you be finding a way to attend the Stan Lee tribute? What do you think of the lineup? Let us know in the comments!