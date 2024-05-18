King of The Hill Star Talks Bobby's Status in The Revival

Mike Judge most recently brought back Beavis and Butthead for a new series on Paramount+ that brought the two giggling hellraisers to the present day, but this isn't the only animated revival that Judge had in mind. King of The Hill is planning to make a return thanks to Hulu, bringing back the Hill family for the first time since the series finale aired in 2010. In a recent surprising update, the voice of Bobby Hill, Pamela Adlon, revealed what Bobby Hill's status is in the upcoming series.

Earlier this year, Adlon had spoke with the outlet Variety on the status of the King of The Hill reboot, stating how special the revival feels and the loss of cast member Johnny Hardwick, "It feels really special and there's...a new generation of young writers who are writing the scripts and finding the sweet spot of the classic, the vintage King of the Hill and the new era. We're very blessed. It's hard because we lost Johnny Hardwick, and he had recorded like four episodes, and that feels really raw. But he's there with us. It feels like a family. It feels really good."

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

What is Bobby Hill Up To?

In a new interview, Pamela Adlon revealed some surprising facts about just what Bobby Hill is doing at age 21 in the upcoming revival, "We're in the second season [creating] the reboot, and Bobby is 21. He's a chef in a fusion restaurant in Dallas. And it's been incredible. It's just been really fun. I think it's been freakier for Mike and Greg to think about Bobby going from 12 to being 21 and having a relationship and being a person. But don't we all go through that with our kids and our friends' kids? It is shocking when I see my friends' kids and they're all grown up. And I'm like, 'Wait a second, what just happened?' So, it's just a little bit of a

mess."

The King of The Hill comeback has yet to share an official release date that will focus on this older Bobby and his family. Luckily, the series has been hinted at to arrive next year, 2025, so the arrival of the revival is on the horizon.

Want to see what the Hill family is up to in the future revival? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest King of The Hill updates.

Via Movieweb