Berserk: The Black Swordsman Releases New Trailer

Since Berserk: Memorial Edition, anime fans have been waiting to see whether the Band of the Hawk will be making an official comeback in a new anime project. While some are fine waiting to see the Black Swordsman's return, others are taking matters into their own hands. Studio Eclypse is one of the latter as the fan animators have released a new trailer for an anime project that will recreate anime arcs while also animating manga scenes for the first time.

Studio Eclypse isn't the only fan studio that is taking a crack at Berserk as ARCHE Studio recently shared an episode that attempts to create a second season of Berserk's 1997 anime adaptation. While Eclypse's fan anime series will be covering some of the same material, it's clear that the creators of Berserk: The Black Swordsman are looking to explore material that has never been adapted from the manga. From Kentaro Miura's original tale, Guts didn't simply take on the larger-than-life snake Apostle, but rather, took on the sinister "Count" who acts as the perfect villain to introduce fans to this dark story. In the new trailer, not only do we witness new animation from Eclypse, but Berserk fans receive confirmation that the new project will arrive in 2025.

Berserk: The Black Swordsman Trailer

The latest official anime adaptation focusing on the Band of The Hawk, Berserk: Memorial Edition, wasn't entirely new footage. Instead, the anime series took footage from the trilogy of films that brought Guts and company to the silver screen. Luckily, the recent anime did provide some deleted scenes that hadn't been featured in the original release, giving Berserk fans some new scenes to chew on.

When it comes to the original manga, Berserk has continued following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura. Miura's friends, writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga, have taken it upon themselves to finish the story using notes and discussions from Kentaro himself. Thanks to the current events of the manga, the Black Swordsman might have wished that the series had never returned as Griffith has never been stronger and the end game seems nigh.

Want the latest updates on the world of the Band of the Hawk? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on Berserk and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Guts.