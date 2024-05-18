Baldur's Gate Deal Gives You Last Chance at Getting 2 Games for $6

Baldur's Gate 3 players have been keeping themselves busy with new playthroughs, mods, and continued discoveries ever since the Dungeons & Dragons RPG fully released last year, but for many, Baldur's Gate 3 was the start of their Baldur's Gate experiences after hearing of all the praise heaped onto the game. For those Baldur's Gate 3 players, the first two Baldur's Gate games, Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate 3, may have gone untouched. If you're one of the Dungeons & Dragons players who never got around to trying the first two games, you can get both of them for around $6 right now, but not for long.

The two-pack deal on Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition and Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition comes courtesy of Fanatical which has a sale right now on a bundle of the two games, though you'll have to have a PC to play them on since the games included here are the Steam versions. Thankfully, due to the age of these games, they're not nearly as tasking as Baldur's Gate 3, so you should have no problem running them if you could get anything out of Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition typically goes for $19.99 on Steam while Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition typically goes for the same price, so you'd be spending just under $40 in most cases to get both of these games at once. Fanatical, however, is offering a much better price with Dungeons & Dragons players able to get both games for $5.99 total.

The only catch here aside from the games being limited to the Steam platform is that this deal isn't going to last much longer. It's come and gone on Fanatical over time ever since it was first introduced, but it's down to its final run right now with only a couple of hours left to go before it's gone. It's looking right now like the deal ill end at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, so if you want the Baldur's Gate games for far less than their normal price, now's the time.

Given that both versions of the games are the Enhanced Editions, they play a bit better compared to the original versions of the game that longtime Dungeons & Dragons players may have played before. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the two Baldur's Gate games in this Steam game deal:

Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition

"Explore the Sword Coast in its entirety, as well as the Tales of the Sword Coast expansion pack, and never-before-seen content including a new adventure and three new party members – Calishite monk Rasaad yn Bashir, Neera the wild mage, and Dorn Il-Khan the evil blackguard. Choose from 25-player companions and enjoy both single-player and online multiplayer adventures."

Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition

"Explore the tactical depth of high-level Dungeons & Dragons combat in this 'Very Positive' Steam-rated fantasy RPG. Turn your captors against each other while you dodge traps and battle for your life against Demi-Liches, Mind Flayers, and the legendary Githyanki. Revamped and including both single-player and online co-op, Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition features hundreds of improvements and features that bring the game to life. Travel to Tethyr in this thrilling conclusion to the Bhaalspawn saga, and delve into the treasure-filled halls of Watcher's Keep!"

