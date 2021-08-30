Star of Hit Netflix Show Wants to Play Miles Morales for Marvel

✖

After a fan named Clickbait and R#J star Camaron Engels as an ideal choice to play the role of Miles Morales in live-action, the actor took to social media to say that the part is something he has already been thinking about, calling it "one of my dream roles." Engels, who has been appearing in movies like American Pie: Girls' Rules and TV shows like Malibu Rescue since 2018, is one of a number of young actors who has been proposed for the part by fans in the years since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced Miles to mainstream audiences in a big way.

The hero was played by Shameik Moore in the Academy Award-winning animated film. Previously, he appeared in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man, Marvel Super Hero Adventures, and Spider-Man (2017). Since the movie, he has appeared in the Miles Morales: Spider-Man video game for consoles, and on Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

You can see Engel's tweet, in which he has he has "been manifesting" the Miles role, below.

Thanks man. One of my dream roles actually. Been manifesting it!🙏🏾 https://t.co/eICxcT72vN — Camaron Engels (@camaron_engels) August 28, 2021

Created in 2011 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli, Miles Morales is a biracial Black and Puerto Rican teenager, who took on the role of Spider-Man following the death of Peter Parker in the Ultimate universe. Ultimate was a long-running Marvel imprint that ostensibly gave creators an opportunity to use Marvel's unique characters and brands without being tethered to decades of continuity, but as the Ultimate Universe itself built up years of stories that fans had to keep track of, it seemed to lose its focus.

Miles, though, was so popular that even after the end of his world, he was incorporated into the mainstream Marvel Universe, where he coexists with a decidedly-less-dead Peter Parker.

In Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, audiences were introduced to a slightly tweaked version of Miles's backstory, one that runs parallel to Peter Parker's, but is not as intertwined with him personally. The hero became a fan-favorite, fighting alongside characters like Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham, and Spider-Gwen. The movie earned rave reviews, an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and a sequel, set to hit in 2022.

Do you want to see Miles transition to live-action? Who would be your casting choice if he did? Sound off in the comments below or shoot a line to @russburlingame on Twitter to talk more about all things Spider-Verse.