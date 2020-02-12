Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s John Boyega Channels Iron Man in Hilarious Tweet

John Boyega is the British actor best known for playing Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy. Boyega is usually quite active on social media, with his platform of choice being Instagram. However, this week, the actor had a surge in his Twitter usage, responding to various fans and asking people what they were currently offended about. He also posted a hilarious tweet using an Iron Man gif, so you know we had no choice but to honor the crossover between two of our favorite franchises. Boyega used the gif as a reaction to someone sneezing, which is unsurprising considering the current health scares surrounding the Coronavirus.

“*Man on train sneezes*

Me:,” Boyega wrote.

“You’re on a train? Really?,” @darrenwaters asked.

“Yes,” Boyega confirmed.

“Yaas Tony stan,” @alderhaan added.

However, another fan replied to that response with this gem from 2016:

I’m with Captain America. FULLY. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) March 11, 2016

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics’ score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker was nominated for three Oscars on Sunday. The movie was up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy). The awards ended up going to Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir), Ford v Ferrari (Donald Sylvester), and 1917 (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In addition to Star Wars, it was recently revealed that Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in select theaters.