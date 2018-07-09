Marvel Studios and Marvel Talents Pay Tribute to Spider-Man Co-Creator Steve Ditko

Marvel Studios and Spider-Man star Tom Holland took to Twitter Saturday to pay tribute to Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko, whose death at the age of 90 was revealed Friday.

Thank you Steve. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/zuhxXDOl79 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 7, 2018

“Thank you Steve. Rest in peace,” read posts published by official Marvel Studios social media accounts. Accompanying the posts are a photo of a solemn-looking Spider-Man from artist Ryan Meinerding, character designer and Head of Visual Development for Marvel Studios.

“We all want to leave our mark on the world — this guy crushed it,” Holland wrote on Twitter. “He made so many people so happy and changed lives – most of all, mine! Thank you Steve – your life lives on man, thank you.”

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed via the New York Police Department the reclusive comic book artist was found dead in his Manhattan studio on June 29. It’s believed Ditko died two days prior to his discovery after suffering arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, or a heart attack brought about by clogged arteries.

Ditko, who also co-created Doctor Strange with Stan Lee for Marvel Comics, was remembered by the company in multiple statements paying tribute to the creator and his memory.

The Amazing Spider-Man writer J.M. DeMatteis, Spider-Man writer Todd McFarlane, famed artist Alex Ross, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed are among the Marvel talents who also took to social media to pay tribute to the fallen Ditko.

Steve Ditko’s famous sequence from Amazing Spider-Man #33 (1966) pic.twitter.com/U6CFiUQtVL — Cool Comic Art (@CoolComicArt) July 7, 2018

The greatest super hero moment of all time. Spider-Man comes of age, earning a form of redemption for the death of his Ucle Ben by lifting this unbearable weight (all his guilt), fighting to save his Aunt May. Power, responsibility, triumph. Truly transcendent. RIP Steve Ditko. https://t.co/RCAFcjOxy0 — Bill Rosemann (@BillRosemann) July 7, 2018

RIP Steve Ditko. Thanks for helping create one of the most influential, iconic and inspiring characters of all time. #Legend pic.twitter.com/HcBzSwSnGp — Butch Hartman (@realhartman) July 7, 2018

Gone at 90, Steve Ditko made Stephen strange and Spidey spectacular. As the artist and co-creator of many of Marvel’s most memorable characters, he helped shape this great geeky universe we live in, and by the Hoary Host of Hoggoth, will live in our hearts and dreams forever. pic.twitter.com/o6rLE4HfP7 — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) July 7, 2018

Without Steve Ditko there’d be no Ted Kord, which means no Beetle and Booster anchoring JLI. Without Steve Ditko there’d be no Kraven the Hunter, which means no Kraven’s Last Hunt.



We build our careers on the backs of giants. — J.M. DeMatteis (@JMDeMatteis) July 7, 2018

I made this in art class when I was a kid. It hangs on the wall of my office today.



Rest In Peace, Steve Ditko. pic.twitter.com/TiHjOfG7Wg — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) July 8, 2018

Goodbye Steve Ditko pic.twitter.com/DXAkw8BQIk — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) July 6, 2018

