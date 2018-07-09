Marvel

Marvel Studios and Marvel Talents Pay Tribute to Spider-Man Co-Creator Steve Ditko

Marvel Studios and Spider-Man star Tom Holland took to Twitter Saturday to pay tribute to Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko, whose death at the age of 90 was revealed Friday.

“Thank you Steve. Rest in peace,” read posts published by official Marvel Studios social media accounts. Accompanying the posts are a photo of a solemn-looking Spider-Man from artist Ryan Meinerding, character designer and Head of Visual Development for Marvel Studios.

“We all want to leave our mark on the world — this guy crushed it,” Holland wrote on Twitter. “He made so many people so happy and changed lives – most of all, mine! Thank you Steve – your life lives on man, thank you.”

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed via the New York Police Department the reclusive comic book artist was found dead in his Manhattan studio on June 29. It’s believed Ditko died two days prior to his discovery after suffering arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, or a heart attack brought about by clogged arteries.

Ditko, who also co-created Doctor Strange with Stan Lee for Marvel Comics, was remembered by the company in multiple statements paying tribute to the creator and his memory.

The Amazing Spider-Man writer J.M. DeMatteis, Spider-Man writer Todd McFarlane, famed artist Alex Ross, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed are among the Marvel talents who also took to social media to pay tribute to the fallen Ditko.

