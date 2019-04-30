Thanos Creator Jim Starlin Expects More Mad Titan After Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame seem to have concluded the Infinity Sage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, once and for all. The Mad Titan Thanos has had his story told on the big screen but his creator from comics believes there is more cinematic story to tell with the character. If Thanos creator Jim Starlin’s hopes and thoughts become reality, there could be some exciting and unexpected story for the purple villain ahead.

On the pages of Marvel Comics, Thanos is not always a villain. At times, the Mad Titan’s best interests are those which align with helping the heroes. In one particular story involving time travel and Infinity Stones, Thanos is forced to align with Adam Warlock in an effort to stop the villainous Magus. It’s a story which Starlin thinks might play out on the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’d like to see, and I think I might see, the Warlock/Magus story playing out, and Thanos had a hand in that,” Starlin said. “They made a lot of money off of Thanos this time, and I think they’re going to be hesitant to keep him dead. So I think there’s a good chance we’ll see good old purple puss again here somewhere along the line.” Adam Warlock is expected to make his cinematic debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

After first appearing in The Invincible Iron Man #55, Thanos would make his cinematic debut in the post-credits scene of 2012’s The Avengers. Starlin would learn of his character’s inclusion just days before The Avengers hit theaters and go on to experience it at his local movies surrounded by fans of Marvel, some of whom knew the character and others who didn’t. From there, he would go on to get invited to Marvel Studios events such as the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, where he became nervous about the use of his precious Mad Titan.

“The first time I was in the line waiting for a pass for the premiere of the Infinity War, all I could think of was Bob Kane,” Starlin said. “And I kept thinking how must he have felt when he saw that 1960s version of Batman, that really camp one, which was the antithesis of what he had created. And he obviously still had a piece of Batman, so he couldn’t very well go out and say, ‘God, I hated it.’

“And so as I was sitting and wondering I was thinking to myself, I’m going to have to practice saying ‘I love it,’” Starlin laughed. Fortunately, such a lie would never be necessary. “Two minutes into the film he didn’t even have to start beating up on Hulk before I realized I was in good shape there.” Starlin admires Brolin’s portrayal of the character, as a whole, having met the actor at the same premiere.

Do you want to see more of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Avengers: Endgame? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.