Marvel and Disney Fan Art Claims Thanos Broke the Internet

On the surface, Wreck-It Ralph and Thanos don’t exactly have much in common. However, if you really think about it, they may not be so different after all. Both are giant dudes who seem like villains to everyone else, but personally believe that they are just really misunderstood.

Yes it’s a stretch, but they both end up wrecking things in the end. One wrecks a high-rise, while the other wrecks the entire universe, so maybe they aren’t really the same. But both are capable of completely destroying the Internet, and a new art piece from BossLogic shows exactly that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After multiple social media sites went down this week, BossLogic turned the Ralph breaks the Internet poster into a joke about Thanos turning our worlds upside down when the Avengers 4 trailer finally releases online.

Another thing that Ralph and Thanos have in common is that they’ve both shared the screen with some of Marvel’s most popular heroes, thanks to some well-timed cameos in Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Producer Clark Spencer said that working with the folks at Marvel on getting those cameos was actually pretty easy, and the company was all for what Ralph Breaks the Internet was trying to accomplish.

“Yeah the guys at Marvel, I think we did the same thing in the first film where as long as we went to people and said ‘This is what the intent is and here’s how it sits in the body of the film we want to work with you so you’re getting to look at every aspect of what we’re going to be doing,” Spencer explained. “You can see the pages and animation coming through so we’re being true to your character because you created them.’ Then people are all willing to come in and do them, they would, of course as you’re developing it they might say ‘Well a little bit more in this direction or that direction.’ In terms of whatever a character might say or be doing. Or the way they would act in terms of choices they make in terms of voice recording that you’re using for them.”

