Thanos Creator Jim Starlin Comments on Trump’s New Viral Video (Exclusive)

Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign posted a bizarre video in which the sitting president was depicted as Thanos from Avengers: Endgame, snapping away Democratic members of Congress. The character first appeared in Iron Man #55 (February 1973), created by Jim Starlin, the godfather of all things cosmic Marvel. Starlin has provided ComicBook.com an exclusive statement regarding the video, one in which he reminds fans POTUS just compared himself to a comic villain who’s murdered millions.

“After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer,” Starlin tells us. “How sick is that? These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end.”

Thanos can be seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, streaming on Netflix and Disney+, respectively. Trump, on the other hand, has been subjected to two articles of impeachment; you can follow along with that process on CSPAN.

Photo by Angela Papuga/Getty Images