The Avengers Select A New Leader in Marvel Preview

Next week will see Marvel Comics publish a brand new Avengers #1, the relaunch of the team-up title with fan-favorite writer Jed MacKay penning the series. Artist Carlos Villa and colorist Federico Blee bring the series to life, with Marvel revealing a full preview of the first issue. In these opening pages The Avengers have cast their vote for who will become the new leader of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and the winner may not surprise you. A new leader having been chosen, they're then given a task that we all wish we could have, picking your team of Avengers.

"The bulk of my work has been on the scrappy, weirdo, street-level end where a guy with a mask and some goons is a major problem," MacKay previously told ComicBook.com. "With Avengers, we're looking at not one, but seven people who work at a much larger scale than Black Cat, Taskmaster or Moon Knight do, and in a much bigger and louder way than Doctor Strange and Clea. So, going into Avengers, I've been restructuring how I look at a comic book- the stakes are higher, the threats are bigger, and the heroes are Earth's Mightiest." Check out the preview and all of its variants below!

AVENGERS #1

ASSEMBLE! JED MACKAY AND STORMBREAKER C.F. VILLA TAKE THE REINS OF EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES! The Star. The Icon. The Witch. The Construct. The God. The Engineer. The King. The world is ever in peril, and a new team of Avengers mobilizes to meet any dangers that dare threaten the planet. But when TERMINUS attacks, a new and insidious danger rears its head: one that the Avengers know all too well, and one that comes to them in the most dangerous of guises-that of a friend.

Written by: Jed MacKay

Art by: Carlos Villa, Federico Blee

Cover by: Stuart Immonen

Page Count: 36 Pages

Release Date: May 17, 2023