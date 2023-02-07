Marvel's New Avengers Team Assembles on Daniel Acuña Variant Cover

Marvel is relaunching Avengers with a new #1 issue in May, and artist Daniel Acuña is providing a stunning variant cover for its debut. Writer Jed MacKay and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, taking over after Jason Aaron concludes his multi-year run on the title with the Avengers Assemble crossover. The new volume of Avengers comes as Marvel prepares to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Fans got to see the new Avengers lineup last month, and now the publisher has released Daniel Acuña's variant cover for the first issue.

The cover by Daniel Acuña shows the Avengers charging forward into battle, led by Captain Marvel front and center. Captain Marvel is stepping into the leadership role of the team, replacing the former chairperson Black Panther. Together we have Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Thor, and Iron Man. Marvel plans on revealing even more variant covers for Avengers #1 by some of the industry's biggest talents all week long, so there should be even more for fans to look forward to as the week progresses.

Avengers Writer Shares Excitement Over Series

"I'm extremely excited to be launching the latest chapter of Avengers with my old Black Cat teammate C.F. Villa!" Jed MacKay said in a statement. "I grew up on the Avengers, weaving in and out of their 60s and 70s exploits as a kid, and having the opportunity to plot the course of Earth's Mightiest Heroes is a rush, especially coming from the street-level and/or weirdo niche I've been working in over the last couple of years. This is big, loud Avengers stuff—nothing in this story should ever feel small or inconsequential, and our lineup reflects that. Heavy hitters and iconic Avengers are to the fore—The Tribulation Events are coming, and only the Avengers can take them on."

You can find Daniel Acuña's variant cover of Avengers #1 below, along with a description of the series. The issue goes on sale May 17th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)