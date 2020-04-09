The Eternals: New Rumor Sets Up Kit Harington’s Debut as Black Knight

The Eternals is set to debut an ensemble of immortal super heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in February. The roster is guaranteed to include the likes of Sersi, Ajak, Ikaris, Thena, Phastos, Gilgamesh, Druig, Kingo, Makkari, and Sprite. Behind the heroes is an all star cast, to match. However, a new rumor is suggesting that in the debut film for these immortal beings there will be a human hero who is introduced in the form of Kit Harington‘s Dane Whitman. The rumor boasts that Harington’s Whitman will fully become the Black Knight character known by fans of Marvel comics.

“According to The Direct’s contributing insider Daniel Richtman, The Eternals pre-production was rushed in order to meet the movie’s filming schedule, meaning costumes were not finished, sets were not completely constructed, and even parts of the script were incomplete at the start of filming,” the rumor from The Direct claims. “Specifically, Kit Harington’s Black Knight costume was unfinished when scenes with him in the suit were being shot, so it’s likely that post-production work will be needed to digitally complete the suit a-la Iron Man and Iron Spider style. And yes, Harington will be sporting a comic accurate Black Knight costume for the studio’s next epic ensemble.”

There is no official word from Marvel Studios in regards to whether or not Harington will be Black Knight in Eternals or if that reveal is being saved for the inevitable sequel which has become tradition within the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s titles. A trailer for film could have teased a reveal if it had dropped this month as originally planned by Eternals has moved its release date back to February so a trailer likely won’t release the fall.

Black Knight first appeared in Marvel Comics in December of 1967 with Avengers #47. The character’s origin story entails inheriting the Ebony Blade from his late uncle who had been a villainous Black Knight before. Dane, however, chose to join the Masters of Evil as a means to infiltrate the group with heroic intent of aiding the Avengers. He eventually goes on to earn the trust of the Avengers by assisting them in a feud against Kang the Conqueror, a villain who some fans expect to see pop up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Do you want to see Harington as Black Knight in The Eternals? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.