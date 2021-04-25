The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Finale Reveals Zemo's Status

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is no stranger to controversy as its leads drummed up plenty of drama during its run. From Bucky Barnes to Sharon Carter and beyond, the show had to contend with some hellbent individuals. Of course, few of them were more stubborn than Zemo, and the show's finale gave fans an update on how the villain is doing these days.

The whole thing came to light when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier put out its finale. The big finish checked in on Zemo amidst his last chat with Bucky. The Dora Milaje were given Zemo following his escape, so they took him back to the Raft. But as the finale stressed, Zemo's power extends far beyond the confines of his cell.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

If you are caught up with the show, you will know that Baron Zemo was able to finish his mission of destroying the Flag Smashers. The man tasked Oeznik to do his bidding knowing the Dora Milaje would return him to jail. That is how the surviving Flag Smashers ended up dead following the failed attack on the GRC. The group was killed by a bomb after being locked in an armored truck, so Zemo was successful in ridding the world of more super-soldiers.

Of course, the caveat to this win is that Zemo is back in prison. The baddie is locked tight in the Raft, but he seems content in his confinement. He did eight years in prison to start, and Zemo has no problem waiting for an escape. So if you think he will just sit by idly in jail, think again.

We know Zemo managed to contact his butler before returning to jail, so Oeznik might be working on a plan to free the baddie. If that is the case, fans could see Zemo pop up in Captain America 4 as reports suggest the movie is being developed at Marvel Studios right now. Zemo is one of Captain America's biggest villains in the comics, so that would only make sense. But given Zemo's reputation in Wakanda, the villain could make a comeback with Black Panther's sequel if the cards pan out just right.

What do you think of Zemo's role in this Disney+ original series? Do you think the villain will reappear in the next Captain America movie or move on elsewhere? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.