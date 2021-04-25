The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: What's Next for Captain America and Bucky Barnes?

✖

Six weeks and six episodes have passed since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier first debuted on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a deep dive into a post-Avengers: Endgame story involving Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). Now that the show seemingly wrapped up the plot threads with its eponymous duo, what's going to be next for the two?

As displayed during the series, Wilson has now become Captain America, finding himself as one of the world's leading Avengers after his ascension throughout the show. Fans didn't have to wait long at all to find out what would happen with Wilson moving forward as Friday afternoon, it was revealed the character will headline a fourth Captain America movie at some point in the immediate future.

Virtually nothing is known about the movie, other than the fact it will feature a screenplay by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. If Wilson is getting his own film now, where does that leave Bucky?

At this point, your guess is as good as any.

As seen in the series, the character formerly known as the Winter Soldier made amends with everyone on his list, freeing him up to do whatever he pleases. At the end of the series, we see him taking in a sunset with Wilson but beyond that, his future is completely up in the air.

There have been suggestions by some The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could end up getting a second season, but since Captain America 4 is in the works, maybe that will be converted into a series featuring Barnes in a solo role.

"We’ve definitely kicked around ideas because we always like to keep thinking about where things can go, but we also, frankly, in the crush of the pandemic, we’re just trying to finish the show and make sure it got out in a timely matter," Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore previously said of the potential for a sequel. "Hopefully at the end of this season, you will see the potential for what we could tell in a subsequent season."

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

What did you think of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.