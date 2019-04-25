The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Composer Says the Show Has Two Avengers: Endgames Worth of Music

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's sixth and final episode drops on Disney+ on April 23rd, and fans are eager to see how things wrap up for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). The series may be short, but it's still much longer than a Marvel film, even Avengers: Endgame, which has an impressive run time of three hours and two minutes. Naturally, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is filled with music, and its composer, Henry Jackman, recently shared some interesting information while chatting with Coming Soon...

"The thing to bear in mind is the amount of music is enormous," Jackman explained. "The amount of music over the full six episodes probably adds up to the same quantity of music of two Avengers: Endgames. On a very basic level, there’s an awful lot of it because the format, there are six 55-minute episodes, so it adds up to two movies worth of music."

"I love Winter Soldier and Civil War and most Marvel movies, but there's only a certain amount of real estate you've got in a two hour and 20-minute movie to explore, patiently, character development," Jackman explained. "When you have six 55-minute episodes, you can spend more time with Bucky being passive-aggressive with his shrink or Sam dealing with problems with the boat with his sister."

He continued, "And that, maybe more than anything, also has an impact on music, because the music for Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the heroic highs and the jeopardy still hit the same highs as the movie. The first action scene with Falcon screaming through those canyons, that's as epic an action sequence as you’d find in a movie. So, the sheer range of the music can go all the way from there to a much more intimate level – you know, Bucky going on slightly unsuccessful dates — it’s a much smaller, quieter type of musical cue. It’s a simple piano and strings … a more patient type of musical cue where you’re not being so narratively invasive."

During another recent interview with SYFY Wire, Jackman explained the Captain America music easter egg that was heard in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"It's very collaborative. For example, because there's so little of it, on Winter Soldier, it's literally the very first cue when we first see Sam and Cap together... You just get that handover from where we left off, and just nothing else in that thematic work thereafter," Jackman explained. "And in the case of the 'Star-Spangled Man,' I think, yeah, same thing. Between director, music supervisor, it landed in there and it just becomes a parody. It's perfect."

