The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Composer Explains Captain America Music Easter Egg

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s composer has addressed the homage to Captain America: The First Avenger in Episode 2. People will remember that John Walker’s introduction actually plays on Cap’s entrance in that first movie. Henry Jackman is the man who is crafting the music for this series after previously working on Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. The composer spoke to SYFY Wire about that infamous moment before Episode 4 hit Disney+. Back in Winter Soldier, Jackman also borrowed some of the iconic Alan Silvestri score too. He explained how that helped tie those two concepts together. In the second part of Jackman’s answer, he also discusses how the parody of “Star-Spangled Man” kind of wrote itself.

“It's very collaborative. For example, because there's so little of it, on Winter Soldier, it's literally the very first cue when we first see Sam and Cap together... You just get that handover from where we left off, and just nothing else in that thematic work thereafter,” Jackman explained. “And in the case of the 'Star-Spangled Man,' I think, yeah, same thing. Between director, music supervisor, it landed in there and it just becomes a parody. It's perfect.”

New Captain America actor Wyatt Russel actually spoke to ET about his version of the “Star-Spangled Man.” He isn’t trying to be Steve Rogers and that's abundantly clear when you take this latest episode into account.

"The Marvel understanding was, 'Look, this is obviously not trying to do what Chris Evans did.' 'Okay, great,'" Russell remembered. "And you kind of do your own thing and I think that's something that is fun for people to put on it. It's really exciting for people to put onto the character. 'Well, you're not that guy!' That's kind of the point. It's kind of what you're playing. It's fun to be the Marvel punching bag for a minute."

