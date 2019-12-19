Falcon and Winter Soldier Set Photos Reveal First Look at Zemo’s Return

We’re a little over a month into the release of Disney+, and it’s safe to say that the streaming service’s original content has gotten a positive response from viewers. In the coming years, Disney+ is set to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well with multiple television series, beginning with 2020’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Production on the series is currently underway in Georgia, and the last behind-the-scenes photos show an unexpected reunion. The photos showcase Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in a coffee shop, as Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) walks down a nearby street.

Novas imagens de Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan e Daniel Bruhl no set de “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” pic.twitter.com/433onwas1S — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) December 18, 2019

Zemo, who was ultimately the one pulling the strings behind the events of Captain America: Civil War, was confirmed to be returning in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier earlier this year. Soon after, fans got a pretty epic look at his new costume in the series, complete with a comic-accurate take on his purple mask.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to also see the return of Emily VanCamp as SHIELD agent Sharon Carter, as well as the debut of John Walker/US Agent, as played by Wyatt Russell.

“I’ll tell you I have [seen scripts],” Stan said of the series during a recent convention appearance. “I have seen them and I’m so excited about it. It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.