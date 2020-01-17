The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Sebastian Stan Possibly Reveals New Look at Bucky Barnes

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to bring some epic stories to the world of movies and TV, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is definitely no exception. The Disney+ original series, which is set to debut sometime this year, will feature the ongoing adventures of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The series is set to have a global scale and some epic new costumes for its titular characters, and we might have a new look at what that will entail. On Thursday, Stan took to Instagram to share a new photo of himself in silhouette in an abandoned warehouse. While it’s not exactly easy to see Stan in the photo (unless you significantly turn up the brightness on your device), the outfit he’s wearing appears to be his new Winter Soldier costume.

Fans first got a pretty epic look at the costume through a series of set photos last month, which better showcased Bucky’s maroon costume and Wakandan-made metal arm. Even then, this Instagram post conveys the epic and action-packed tone of the series pretty well.

“I’ll tell you I have [seen scripts],” Stan said of the series during a previous convention appearance. “I have seen them and I’m so excited about it. It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to see the return of Emily VanCamp as SHIELD agent Sharon Carter, as well as Daniel Bruhl as the villainous Baron Zemo. The series will bring the debut of John Walker/US Agent, as played by Wyatt Russell.

What do you think of the latest look at Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

