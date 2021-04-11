The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Emily VanCamp Wants to Wear Sharon Carter’s White Suit

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now four episodes in, and one of the show's best additions has been the return of Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter who was last seen in Captain America: Civil War. VanCamp has teased that the show will feature a "very different" Sharon Carter. "You can imagine that there's a little bitterness there," VanCamp teased of her character. Folks are excited to see what's next for Sharon in the show's final episodes, but it doesn't sound like she will be rocking Agent 13's iconic suit from the comics based on VanCamp's recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"That is a question for the powers that be. That I can’t tell you. I mean, she’s not in the white suit in Madripoor (laughs). So maybe down the line, I don’t know. For sure [I want to wear it]. I think people were hoping for," VanCamp shared. You can watch her interview in the video below:

During another recent interview with The Wrap, VanCamp also addressed whether or not Sharon is mad at Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) for kissing her, abandoning her, and then leaving the timeline to go live happily ever after with her aunt, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

"We don’t really address Steve that much," VanCamp revealed. "I think it’s important to point out, and I just literally thought about this talking about it all day, is he kissed her. I don’t think I’ve ever said that. But that is important to note," she added. "I think it’s more anger at the establishment and the government."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

