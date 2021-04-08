Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Emily VanCamp Explains if Sharon Carter Is Angry at Captain America

✖

The third episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hit Disney+ last week and saw the long-awaited return of Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter. This marked the first appearance of the character since Captain America: Civil War was released back in 2016, which means a whole lot has changed for Sharon. After helping out Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in Civil War, Sharon was forced to go on the run. We learn in the latest episode that she's been living in Madripoor, unable to return to the United States. Sharon certainly seems bitter about everything that went down in Civil War, and many have wondered how she feels about Steve traveling back in time to be with her aunt, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), after he kissed her. During a recent interview with The Wrap, VanCamp addressed whether or not Sharon is angry with Steve.

"We don’t really address Steve that much," VanCamp revealed. "I think it’s important to point out, and I just literally thought about this talking about it all day, is he kissed her. I don’t think I’ve ever said that. But that is important to note," she added. "I think it’s more anger at the establishment and the government."

While it's good to know Sharon isn't taking all of her earned anger out on Steve, it is slightly disappointing to learn we might not get to hear Sharon's opinion on the Peggy and Steve endgame. However, during another interview with Good Housekeeping, VanCamp did tease a "very different" Sharon Carter.

"When we see her now, she's a little rough around the edges. She's been on the run, she's had to take care of herself, she mentions that in Civil War that she has to disappear for a little while, and I think here we get a little sense of what she's been up to and how she's had to fend for herself and make her own way in this new world," VanCamp explained. "It's a very, very different Sharon ... You can imagine that there's a little bitterness there."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays.

