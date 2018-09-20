‘The Gifted’ Season 2 Character Images Revealed

Battle lines have been drawn and the Dawn of the Mutant Age is near. FOX has released new promotional character images for The Gifted Season Two.

Like the key art that debuted last week, these promotional images are color-coded to show which side of the rift in the mutant community each character is on. Some remain with the Mutant Underground, while others have joined the Hellfire Club.

Take a look below.

On the Mutant Underground’s side is Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind), Reed (Stephen Moyer), and Caitlin Strucker (Amy Acker), Thunderbird (Blair Redford), Blink (Jamie Chung), and Eclipse (Sean Teale).

On the Hellfire Club’s side is Polaris (Emma Dumont), Andy Strucker (Percy Hynes White), the Frost Sisters (Skyler Samuels) and Reeva Payge (Grace Byers). Reeva is a newcomer, a mutant with powerful sonic blasts that scramble the minds of others. She also has a mysterious history with the Hellfire Club and will help guide those mutants who defected in The Gifted‘s Season One finale.

In that finale, Polaris took drastic measures to stop Dr. Roderick Campbell’s attempts to take his mutant-hunting Hound program national, destroying the airplane carrying Campbell. The action led to her defection from the Mutant Underground and to her allying herself with the Frost sisters and their Hellfire Club. Polaris brought several members of the Mutant Underground with her, including Andy Strucker.

Following the finale, showrunner Matt Nix spoke to ComicBook.com about what that rift in the Mutant Underground means for the future.

“And then, going in to take two, I like the idea of that there are all sorts of ways of dealing with this new circumstance that everybody finds themselves in, and not everybody’s going to agree, and not everybody’s going to choose one of the sides that we’ve defined on the show,” Nix explained. “Exploring those other sides too. I think it’s going to be very interesting. There are going to be common enemies, people who are more aligned with one side than other. There are going to be people who are completely selfish in their motives. All of those things are going to come out in Season Two, where the situation for mutants has got considerably more complicated.”

The new season will open six months after the previous season’s finale, with Polaris about to give birth to her and Eclipse’s child. FOX also released new photos from the season premiere episode titled, “eMergence.”

The Mutant Underground and the Hellfire Club won’t be the only factions in play in The Gifted Season Two. The new season will also introduce the Morlocks, a group of mutants who live their entire lives underground. There will also be the new threat of the Purifiers, a fanatical religious terrorist group that views mutants as the spawn of the devil.

The Gifted Season Two premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.