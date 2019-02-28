‘The Gifted’ Star Teases “Craziest Twist” in Season 2 Finale

Things are going to get interesting in tonight’s second season finale of The Gifted.

The finale is titled “oMens” and will bring the conflict between the Mutant Underground, the Purifiers, and the Inner Circle to a head. Star Emma Dumont, who plays Polaris, tells TV Line that fans won’t see the episode’s ending coming.

“There is 100-percent a cliffhanger, but it’s not what people think,” Dumont teased. “Maybe a new dimension? Maybe a new world? Maybe a new faction? Maybe a new comic book character? “Literally, it’s the craziest twist. We were all shocked, like, ‘What is this?’”

Showrunner Matt Nix teased that the finale is the biggest thing the show has done yet, maybe even too big.

“It’s a big season finale,” Nix said. “This is the first episode where [production] was like, ‘We have to do a meeting where everyone comes and sits there for a full hour approving effects, all meeting long,’ because there was just so much.

“Production was basically like, ‘This is impossible. I don’t know what you were thinking, you shouldn’t have written this. I was like, ‘Everybody breathe. We will figure out a way.’”

This season of The Gifted already saw the show reenact the iconic X-Men story “Mutant Massacre.” That event involved a Purifier raid of the Morlock’s sewer home and the death of Blink. The season finale will see Thunderbird, still grieving Blink’s death, don his “warrior look,” a nod to Thunderbird’s costume from the comics.

As the show heads into its season finale, Reeva Payge prepares to launch the Inner Circle’s attack on Sentinel Services. Polaris and Andy Strucker left the group to rejoin the Mutant Underground. Meanwhile, Jace Turner questions his allegiance to the Purifiers and their mission, unaware that the group’s leader, Benedict Ryan, is Reeva’s pawn.

Here’s the synopsis for “oMens”:

“Reeva prepares to carry out her plan for the Inner Circle, but not everyone is on the same page. Reed struggles to manage his powers and the family realizes that without enough of the serum, it’s only a matter of time before he completely loses control. Frustrated and egged on by Benedict Ryan, Jace and the Purifiers are on the attack, but for Jace, things aren’t as black and white as they once were in the all-new ‘oMens’ season finale episode of The Gifted.”

What did you think will happen in the season finale of The Gifted? Let us know in the comments!

The Gifted airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.