The Marvels: Ms. Marvel Co-Creator Has Best Response to New Title

✖

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans got some epic updates on Monday morning, with a massive sizzle reel showcasing what the superhero franchise has in store with its upcoming films. Among that was confirmation of the official title for Captain Marvel 2, which will now be officially known as Captain Marvel: The Marvels. The news was marked with an epic new logo, one that happens to include a nod to Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who is set to appear in the film after her own Disney+ solo series. G. Willow Wilson, who co-created Kamala Khan, recently took to Twitter to address the new title in a pretty epic way, sharing a look at the very first email from co-creator Sana Amanat that led to the character being created.

(I can take absolutely no credit for the film; it's just wild to me that this started with a modest side-project that we hoped would make it to 10 issues.) — G. is on hiatus for Ramadan (@GWillowWilson) May 3, 2021

Captain Marvel: The Marvels is set to be directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta, with a script written by Megan McDonnell, who is currently a staff writer on the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision. The film will see the return of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, and will also feature appearances from Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Zawe Ashton in a currently-unknown role.

“I feel like [Kamala's] the future,” Captain Marvel star Brie Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

“She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat previously told Inquirer. “I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times.”

Are you excited to see Kamala Khan appear in The Marvels? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.