‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson Says Kamala Khan Is the Future

Captain Marvel headliner Brie Larson says Kamala Khan, a teenaged superhero and Carol Danvers super-fan who adopts the abandoned mantle of Ms. Marvel, is the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I feel like she's the future," Larson told ComicBook.com. "So when I've been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her."

Larson previously remarked her dream is to include Ms. Marvel in a sequel. "That's the goal," Larson said.

Khan, a Pakistani American teen hailing from New Jersey, made headlines in 2015 as Marvel's first Muslim superhero. But the instant fan-favorite doesn't appear in the 1995-set Captain Marvel, centered primarily on a conflict between two warring alien factions: the blue-skinned Kree and the shape-shifting Skrulls.

"I think she's a contemporary story," Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com of the decision to hold off on introducing Khan. "I don't think she was a little kid in 1990. I'm not sure she was born in 1995."

The Larson-led Captain Marvel is instead the "first step towards introducing [Khan's] hero," which Feige said "is how you begin to bring her about at some point."

Feige said last May plans for Khan are "definitely sort of in the works," revealing the Disney-owned studio is eyeing plans for the character sometime after Danvers — who first appears in her solo film before joining Earth's mightiest heroes in April's Avengers: Endgame — is established.

"We wanted to get Captain Marvel out there first so that there is something for a young Muslim girl to get inspired by," Feige said in June.

"She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators," Kamala co-creator Sana Amanat previously told Inquirer.

"I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times."

Starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Lashana Lynch, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law, Captain Marvel releases March 8.

