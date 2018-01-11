Mirage is Being Watched in New ‘The New Mutants’ Teaser

Yet another The New Mutants teaser has debuted online, and it hints at Danielle Moonstar/Mirage (Blu Hunt) being put in a dangerous situation.

The teaser, which is really more of a motion poster, shows Mirage sitting inside her room at the film’s secret facility. As the camera pans away, however, it’s clear that she isn’t alone – as someone shuts a flap outside her door.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is the third New Mutants motion poster to center around Mirage, after previous ones showed her standing in the doorway of the same room, as well as laying in a field of snow.

This is just the latest New Mutants motion poster to surface online, featuring footage from the film’s first trailer. Previous teasers have highlighted Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Dr. Reyes, and Sunspot.

The New Mutants is inspired by the classic story “The Demon Bear Saga” and is planned to be the first installment in an X-Men movies horror trilogy. At the moment, the future of the franchise is in jeopardy, considering Disney’s recent purchase of Fox and the X-Men properties. But it’s clear that director Josh Boone already has a plan in place either way.

“We brought it to FOX as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by [Bill] Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the ’80s,” Boone explained earlier this year. “These are all going to be horror movies, and they’re all be their own distinct kind of horror movies. This is certainly the ‘rubber-reality’ supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie.”

The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 13, 2018. Other upcoming X-Men movies include the untitled Deadpool sequel on June 1, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018, and Gambit on February 14, 2019.