The New Mutants Star Anya Taylor-Joy Teases Magik’s Role in the X-Men Movie

You’d be forgiven if you said the next major Marvel movie to hit theaters comes out in May with Scarlett Johansson finally starring in her first solo film with Black Widow. You’d be wrong, but at least we’re willing to recognize that mistakes can be made. No, the X-Men franchise will instead bow out with the last spinoff movie set in the 20th Century Fox era as director Josh Boone is overseeing the release of The New Mutants in April. And because the movie was filmed so long ago, the actors are also eager to see it released in theaters.

The New Mutants star Anya Taylor-Joy recently spoke with MovieWeb about her role as Illyana Rasputin AKA Magik, the teleporting and sword-wielding mutant who loves to hack demons in half.

“It’s exciting! It’s been three years. That’s a long time,” Taylor-Joy said about the upcoming film. “But Josh [Boone] our director, is really happy with the cut of the movie that he’s showing. It’s very much his film, and I mean, we can only be proud of that. I just love that character. She’s bonkers in the best possible way, and I had so much fun playing her every single day. I hope people love her as much as I do. She’s a character. She’s feisty, but she’s really good fun.”

Filmmaker Josh Boone has been eager to get this movie out to the public after numerous delays. And despite the recent string of successes from Fox, Boone still relied on the reputations of previous X-Men movies to attain some confidence in the project.

“It’s funny, [the studio] so emboldened by Deadpool and Logan and stuff that they really let us… I can’t believe they’re letting us make this movie,” said Boone. “If you knew all the stuff in it, I still am like, ‘Do they know how f-cked up this movie is?’ It is, but we’re trying to make something that would make you scream just as much as it’ll grab your heart and make you cry. Truly, I’ve shown a couple of scenes to people where everybody who saw them cried and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to make people cry.’ So be excited, because that would be something that hadn’t been done before, I think, for most horror movies.”

The New Mutants premieres in theaters on April 3rd.