New Mutants Star Has Seen the Final Cut, Says Director Is Really Happy With It

After years of waiting, fans will finally get to see The New Mutants in theaters in April, with star Anya Taylor-Joy confirming that she has seen the final cut of the film and pointing out that director Josh Boone is happy with the finished product. The actress' own thoughts on the film, however, were kept a little more ambiguous, as her having filmed the movie three years ago and having a number of other projects resulted in her feeling pretty overwhelmed with any attempts to keep her various projects straight. Fans can see The New Mutants lands in theaters on April 3rd.

"I have seen the final cut of the movie, which was really nice because Josh is really happy with it and it was just nice to get the gang all together again," Taylor-Joy shared with Collider. "It felt like this imaginary friend that you keep telling people is real but other people haven't seen it yet, and now I'm like, 'No, I told you! It's a real thing.' I don't really know how to feel about a lot of things right now. I have five movies coming out this year and I'm just trying to eat my vegetables and go to sleep and take care of myself."

We can relate to the actress in regards to her comments about the film feeling like an imaginary friend, as the first trailer for it debuted in the fall of 2017, touting an April 2018 release date. The film was first delayed to that summer and then to the summer of 2019, with a variety of reports claiming a number of reasons for the delays, largely centering around reshoots for the film.

Complicating matters was that 20th Century Fox, the studio that produced the film, was acquired by Disney last year, with some fans thinking this meant the film would be shelved indefinitely or released on a streaming platform. Instead, the film is set to finally hit theaters without any of the reported reshoots.

As the film is set to lean into a more horror realm than other X-Men movies, it's possible that, if this film is a success, it could inspire follow-up films.

“We brought it to Fox as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by [Bill] Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the ‘80s,” Boone explained back in 2017. “These are all going to be horror movies, and they're all be their own distinct kind of horror movies. This is certainly the ‘rubber-reality’ supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie.”

The New Mutants lands in theaters on April 3rd.

