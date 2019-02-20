‘The Punisher’ Thanks Fans Following Cancellation

Marvel fans were gutted by this week’s news that Netflix has canceled both The Punisher and Jessica Jones — and it looks like even the former show’s social media account has something to say about it.

The official Facebook page for The Punisher shared a post on Monday, thanking fans for their support in the wake of the cancellation. The post shows a photo of Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, alongside text proclaiming that “it’s been an honor”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With The Punisher and Jessica Jones being the final two Marvel Netflix shows to get the axe, it’s pretty easy to see why fans are distraught. And as it turns out, some of The Punisher‘s cast members were equally taken aback by the news.

“I found out this morning, brother, same way we found out about the other shows,” Royce Johnson, who plays Detective Sergeant Brett Mahoney on the series, told ComicBook.com on Monday. “I tell people that sometimes the actors are the last ones to know, and that’s what it is, we are. We find out through social media as well, you know? Or we check our emails, and we get a letter.”

But even then, it sounds like the cast and crew are content with the work that they were able to bring onto the small screen.

“We’re thankful,” Johnson revealed to ComicBook.com. “We’re proud of the work that we did, and it may not be the end. Let’s stay hopeful. We all have to move along as actors, and there’s shows that its business. IT’s bigger than us, but we thank you for your support of choosing us to watch, and binge, and just to follow us, and show up at the comic cons, and things of that nature, and giving Jon [Bernthal, who played Frank Castle/Punisher] such praise. I mean, he was born to play this role, and I’m happy that I was a part of the project. And thank you guys, for supporting Marvel and Disney, you know?”

What do you think of The Punisher‘s message following cancellation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Both seasons of The Punisher are available to stream on Netflix. The third and final season of Jessica Jones is expected to debut later this year on Netflix.