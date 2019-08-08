The Rock Compares Hobbs & Shaw’s Success to Ant-Man in the Avengers

Last week saw the opening of Hobbs & Shaw, the first spin-off film in the Fast & Furious franchise. The movie, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, won the weekend box office but had the smallest opening of the franchise since The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. While the movie is expected to win the box office for the second week in a row, it’s still small potatoes in comparison to most of the franchise. However, Johnson recently put it in perspective by comparing his movie to another franchise: Ant-Man.

Thanks so much everyone! Like AntMan’s success from the Avengers – ya never know how these smaller movies splinter off from their big franchises, so this win was a big one for us. https://t.co/400q8vdgQc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 8, 2019

"Thanks so much everyone! Like AntMan's success from the Avengers – ya never know how these smaller movies splinter off from their big franchises, so this win was a big one for us," he wrote.

While the Paul Rudd-led film earned less than many of its Marvel Cinematic Universe counterparts, it still garnered enough clout to warrant a sequel, which Johnson is probably hoping with happen with Hobbs & Shaw.

Many people commented on the post, enjoying the comparison:

“Hey, now there’s a reference I can appreciate,” ComicBook.com’s @BrandonDavisBD replied.

“You referencing Antman is giving me LIFE,” @LgndsWaverider added.

“Black Adam talking about Ant-Man is dope AF,” @AverageIndian08 replied.

While Johnson is considering the movie a success, another Fast & Furious star recently took a shot at the movie’s box office take. Tyrese Gibson, who has played Roman Pearce in 2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious, recently reignited the feud he started with Johnson by calling out the new movie’s box office numbers.

As of Tuesday, Hobbs & Shaw earned $74,424,900 at the domestic box office and $193,424,900 worldwide. According to Deadline, it’s expected to make another $28 million to $30 million this weekend. Currently, the movie has a 67% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 89% audience score. That ties it with The Fate of the Furious as the fourth highest-rated movie in the franchise by the critics.

While some fans agreed with the Ant-Man comparison, others felt it isn’t quite the same considering Scott Lang made his franchise debut in his own movie. Do you agree? Tell us in the comments!

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.