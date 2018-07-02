‘The Walking Dead’s Ross Marquand Wants to Play Marvel’s Moon Knight

The Walking Dead and Avengers: Infinity War star Ross Marquand says it would be “awesome” to play Moon Knight.

“It’s tough because a lot of my friends have said Moon Knight is essentially just Marvel’s answer to Batman, but I don’t agree with that,” Marquand told Adventures in Poor Taste.

“I agree that there are similarities, but Moon Knight was a mercenary — kind of a gun for hire who didn’t really have much regard for people before he had his moment of awakening, I guess. And Bruce [Wayne] was always a good guy — even as a kid, he was torn by revenge, but he wasn’t this bloodthirsty killer like Moon Knight was,” Marquand said.

“So I think that, coupled with what they’ve been doing the last 15 years with the character — going into the dissociative identity disorder, really calling in to question if everything happening is all in his head, is he actually a vigilante killer or did he die in Egypt?”

In the Marvel comics, Marc Spector was a Marine-turned-mercenary who was resurrected by Egyptian moon god Khonshu, who offered Spector a second shot at life if he agreed to operate as the god’s avatar. When Spector rejoined the land of the living, it was as a white-suited, brutal vigilante with multiple personalities.

“It brings up a slew of questions, and that to me has never really been delved into in any comic book character before — the idea of, is any of this actually happening? Is he crazy? Is he killing good people? Is he actually dead in Egypt? Those are such amazing questions and I don’t feel like any comic book series before or since has really tapped into that,” Marquand said. “So for me, playing a crazy superhero would be awesome. So Moon Knight, Moon Knight for sure.”

Marquand, a noted comic book fan, is well-read on the character:

“Right now I’m reading an anthology — going to do a deep dive into the early 2000s, and that’s kind of where they start to really branch into that stuff, and maybe by 2007 and 2008, they’re really going into the heart of the [dissociative identity disorder] world and I love that stuff,” Marquand added.

Marquand pointed to the works of Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey, whose works are collected in Moon Knight Volume 1: From the Dead.

“The Warren Ellis one is really fascinating too. That artwork — I can’t think of the artist’s name from that era, but there’s an anthology that’s just beautiful,” he said.

“It starts out just getting into the world of Moon Knight — he’s got this massive stretch limo that drives itself. I can see where people think this is kind of like Bruce Wayne. It’s not, though. I think in many ways he’s a much more bloodthirsty, complex killer than Bruce Wayne ever could be because Bruce always wants to be the good guy and save people, and Moon Knight is more like, ‘If I have to kill people, I have to kill people, its fine, do what you gotta do.’”

Marquand joined his Walking Dead co-star Danai Gurira for his first entry in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Infinity War, where Marquand replaced Captain America: The First Avenger actor Hugo Weaving as the Red Skull.

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige confirmed in April the Disney-owned studio is interested in utilizing Moon Knight in the future, teasing, “Does that mean five years from now, 10 years from now, 15 years from now?”