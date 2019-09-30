This Spider-Man and Wolf of Wall Street Mashup Hilariously Celebrates the MCU Return

Finally, Spider-Man is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are absolutely stoked. As soon as the news broke, fans flocked to the Internet to post all sorts of memes and reactions. Reddit has been a hotbed of hilarious clips concerning Spidey’s dramatic return to the Avengers universe. One reaction in particular found a way to marry a couple of different reactions together.

Tom Holland posted a snippet from Wolf of Wall Street after the announcement came down. Fans will instantly remember the moment that Jordan Belfort was under pressure to step down from his company. The entire scene swells with energy as he changed his mind and told the crowd of loyal employees that he was staying there. Of course the entire thing devolves into a celebration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SanderPK took this dialogue and put it under the part early in Spider-Man: Far From Home where the Web-Slinger was presenting money to a charitable cause with Aunt May. He goes up to the microphone timidly and then unleashes Belfort’s tirade. Then, a jump cut establishes a crowd around him, not like in Wolf of Wall Street, but actually composed of all the reporters that caused him to flee the scene in Far From Home.

Spider-Man won’t be running or swinging anywhere for the time being as Marvel Studios has at least one more movie to make with the character. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marissa Tomei, Jacob Battalon, and Jon Favreau are all scheduled to appear in the conclusion to the current trilogy. Peter Parker might even pop up in Venom 2 due to some reported details in this new agreement.

Both the MCU and Sony’s growing Spider-Man universe are strengthened by this development. Producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige are excited to be reunited with director Jon Watts as the team readies for the finale. Feige is energized by this recent news as evidenced by his statement after the announcement broke earlier this week.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Fans definitely share that enthusiasm because the prospect of that cliffhanger from Far From Home scared a lot of people. Sony had voiced plans to move on with the Spider-Man franchise no matter what happened. But, Sony certanly sounds pleased about these developments going forward.

“Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes,” Pascal shared. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise, and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”