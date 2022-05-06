Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photo May Reveal A Marvel Easter Egg

✖

Marvel's Thor: Love & Thunder has wrapped filming, but the photo that star Chris Hemsworth posted to commemorate the end of production may also be the first look at a Marvel Easter egg that Taika has included in the film - either as a simple head nod or a major moment of evolution for Thor's powers. It would be fair if you didn't notice it: Taika Waititi's Thor 4 wrap photo was pretty well occupied by the humongous arm muscles that Chris Hemsworth is showing off - as well as his very different look for Thor. However, if you're a Marvel Comics fan, there's one aspect of Thor's new fashion sense that probably jumped out:

The thing that some Marvel fans are zeroing in on is the belt that Chris Hemsworth's Thor is wearing. The belt seems to have a "T" insignia on the hilt, which hardcore fans of the Thor comics are taking as a reference to one of the mystical belts that Thor has worn in Marvel Comics.

First, there's Megingjord, the enchanted Belt of Strength. Odin had Megingjord in his collection at Asgard, and it has been used by Thor before. The notable aspect of Megingjord is that the belt doubles Thor's strength - which some fans are running with as an explanation for why Chris Hemsworth could be sporting what looks like double the arm muscles in that photo. The belt was also used by a character named Roger Norvell, who used Megingjord and the mystical Iron Gloves to artificially gain the powers of Thor. With Natalie Portman's Jane Foster taking up the hammer Mjolnir in Love & Thunder, Thor Odinson could need Megingjord to keep up. Because it could conceivably take Jane's Mighty Thor and power-boosted Odinson to take out Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher!

The other reference that Taika Waititi could be making with this belt Chris Hemsworth's Thor is wearing is less functional, but no less fun. In the early days of Thor comics, the character was drawn sporting a golden belt whose insignia was a "T" in the center of a wing-tipped symbol. Waititi's work on Thor: Ragnarok demonstrated that he definitely has knowledge and appreciation for the classic work that Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and others put into Thor and his cosmic world - this belt could just be a respectful homage to the character's classic look.

Thor: Love & Thunder will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.