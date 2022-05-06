Thor: Love and Thunder Wrap Photo Has the Internet Shook About Chris Hemsworth's Arms
The internet can't stop talking about Chris Hemsworth's arms. On Tuesday, Thor: Love and Thunder direct Taika Waititi shared a photo of himself and Hemsworth to Instagram confirming that filming had wrapped on Marvel's fourth Thor film. "And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder," Waititi shared in his post to his followers. "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that."
But fans weren't paying much attention to his words. They were too entranced by Chris Hemsworth's new look as Thor and, in particular, Hemsworth's massive, hammer-swinging arms. Hemsworth's double warned fans that he's bigger than ever, but apparently, nothing could prepare them for this.
Fans are still talking about Hemsworth's arms on social media. Keep reading to see what they have to say.
What do you think of Hemsworth's new look? Are you impressed by Hemsworth's Asgardian arm muscles? Let us know what you think about it all in the comments. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.
Can't Stop Thinking About It
gonna be thinking about Chris Hemsworth’s arms for a while tbh— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 1, 2021
On Spongebob's Level
chris hemsworth on the set of thor: love and thunder 2021 pic.twitter.com/uvGpZ8uHq5— 𝖌𝖔𝖙𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖞 (@bethakneebee_) June 2, 2021
Reading the Comments
chris hemsworth reading y’all’s comments rn pic.twitter.com/SNWmYorWqv— alex ४ (@laufeysonstan) June 1, 2021
Jacked
CHRIS HEMSWORTH GOT JACKED FOR THOR LOVE AND THUNDER OMG pic.twitter.com/9zE1LxGkBr— zack (@sightIess) June 1, 2021
She Knew What She Was Doing
god is a woman and she knew exactly what she was doing when she made chris hemsworth pic.twitter.com/QafDgHRyaR— َ (@ilovetwiIight) June 1, 2021
Huge Like Thor
Chris Hemsworth Thor Odinson— Alfred loves comics📚 🏳️🌈 GOTG enthousiast (@Alfred_Comics) June 2, 2021
🤝
HUGE ARMS pic.twitter.com/cRyrzyxClt
Get Comfortable
Imagine not being comfortable enough with your sexuality to say Chris Hemsworth is hot— Oldman Metalcore (@cdoz91) June 1, 2021
Made of Arm
That man consists only of arm JEZZ amazing.— Saphieron (@saphieron) June 2, 2021
Oh @ChrisHemsworth is also on this, that's nice. https://t.co/NYTe1y8TM8
Hide and Seek
I bet if I were playing hide and seek, just one of Chris Hemsworth's arm would be enough to conceal my entire body.— My life out of context (@TheBellaMaake) June 2, 2021
Need One
Tf with those arm @chrishemsworth ??!! I need one, where can I get it? 😤😤 https://t.co/BWb6rVcitI— Saya dah masuk U. 🇵🇸 (@NazrynFauzi) June 2, 2021