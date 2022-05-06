Thor: Love and Thunder Wrap Photo Has the Internet Shook About Chris Hemsworth's Arms

The internet can't stop talking about Chris Hemsworth's arms. On Tuesday, Thor: Love and Thunder direct Taika Waititi shared a photo of himself and Hemsworth to Instagram confirming that filming had wrapped on Marvel's fourth Thor film. "And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder," Waititi shared in his post to his followers. "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that."

But fans weren't paying much attention to his words. They were too entranced by Chris Hemsworth's new look as Thor and, in particular, Hemsworth's massive, hammer-swinging arms. Hemsworth's double warned fans that he's bigger than ever, but apparently, nothing could prepare them for this.

Fans are still talking about Hemsworth's arms on social media. Keep reading to see what they have to say.

What do you think of Hemsworth's new look? Are you impressed by Hemsworth's Asgardian arm muscles? Let us know what you think about it all in the comments. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.