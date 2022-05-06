Thor Fans Shocked Over Chris Hemsworth's New Marvel Look
Thor: Love and Thunder has officially wrapped production, and Marvel fans are all sorts of ecstatic. Sure, the movie now heads to post-production, where it'll spend the next nine months or so getting ready for its theatrical release — but fans might be even more excited all because of how Marvel announced the news. Tuesday afternoon, Thor mainstay Chris Hemsworth shared the news on his own Instagram account, sharing a picture of himself alongside Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi, dressed up on his motion-capture rig as Korg.
As you'll see in the picture for yourself, Bro Thor is nowhere to be found. Instead, an absolutely shredded Hemsworth can be seen — and fans are losing their minds.
"That's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder, it's also national don't flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate," Hemsworth said in his Instagram post. "The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle i, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!"
CHRIS HEMSWORTH GOT JACKED FOR THOR LOVE AND THUNDER OMG pic.twitter.com/9zE1LxGkBr— zack (@sightIess) June 1, 2021
Reminder that Christian Bale is fighting Chris Hemsworth in THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/31jCT7asnI— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) June 1, 2021
cause of death: thor’s arms in love and thunder pic.twitter.com/ZCDzZxtzMz— aisha 🇵🇸 (@pemberey) June 2, 2021
at this point I truly have no idea what thor: love and thunder is even about but I love it already pic.twitter.com/jIW2BoJuKR— love, sarah (@KeptinOnZeBridg) June 1, 2021
Chris Hemsworth preparing for his roll in Thor Love And Thunder. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/DL4e1TmT3g— MisAnthroPony (@MisAnthro_Pony) June 2, 2021
Thor Love and Thunder (2022) pic.twitter.com/yxA8cz3VHX— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) June 2, 2021
love and thunder wrapped AND SIR??? pic.twitter.com/ur2wBHBtp8— babi (@lovingpetermj) June 1, 2021
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022.
