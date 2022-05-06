Thor: Love And Thunder Officially Wraps Production

✖

The fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, has officially wrapped production. This comes directly from Thor himself, as the God of Thunder took to Instagram to share a post updating the status of his next Marvel Studios film. Chris Hemsworth shared a photo of himself with director Taika Waititi (who is wearing motion capture gear in the photo to reprise the role of Korg) from the film's Australian set, complete with a caption informing his millions of followers that the movie has completed its production.

"That’s a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram. "The film is gonna be batsh-t crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!" He went on to tag Waititi, Marvel Studios, and photographer Jasin Boland.

Check out the photo of Hemsworth, his arms, and Waititi below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Hemsworth's stuntman previously promised the actor was going to be bigger than ever for this fourth installment and it certainly does not look like he was lying. Thor's 80's vibe is coming complete with the same massive physique that Hemsworth will be taking with him to portray wrestling icon Hulk Hogan after this.

Thor: Love and Thunder sees Natalie Portman returning as Jone Foster, who will take up Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, to become the new god of thunder as she did in the Thor comics by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman. Christian Bale plays the film's villain, Gorr the God-Butcher, introduced during Aaron's run Thor: God of Thunder with artist Esad Ribic. The cast also includes Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, and more.

Are you excited about Thor: Love and Thunder?? Share your thoughts about the movie in the comments or send them my way on Instagram! Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.