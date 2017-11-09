Mangog Kills [Spoiler] In Thor #700

There was a great deal to unpack in Thor #700, but one of the bigger moments saw the departing of a treasured ally.

Spoilers incoming for Thor #700, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thor #700 sees the return of Mangog, who is on an entirely different power level than most other foes of Asgard. He surfaces in the book’s final pages, but it’s what he does to a fan favorite that is more attention worthy.

One of Thor’s enchanted goats Toothgnasher charges forward towards a dust-filled area but is grasped by the throat of a mysterious figure. That figure turns out to be Mangog and greets a returning War Thor (more on that in a bit) with the words “You call yourself Thor. You’re no Thor I’ve ever seen, but It’ll do for a start.”

With that you hear some, well, disturbing sounds, followed by Toothgnasher’s head rolling toward’s War Thor’s feet. He not only killed him but beheaded him, and Odinson is going to be a more than a little peeved when he finds out.

You can find the spoiler-filled page below.

If you aren’t familiar with the Thor lore, Toothgnasher is part of a duo of enchanted Goats who Thor tamed in his youth. Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder are both mystical in nature and are able to run at faster than light speeds with substantial strength to boot.

The good news for them is that they also possess a strong healing factor, and that could mean Toothgnasher won’t stay dead. You see the two Goats have the ability to regenerate from injury as long as their bones aren’t broken. Now, to be fair, a severed neck probably does count as a broken bone, but you never know.

Hit the next slide to find out more about War Thor’s return!

The War Thor

The fun-loving Volstagg hasn’t been himself lately, a change caused by traumas and death he witnessed during the war of the ten realms. This caused him to seek out the ultimate Mjolnir that appeared after Secret Wars, and from that point on he became the War Thor.

Since then he fought Thor and Odinson to a standstill, with only Jane Foster’s friendship being able to pull him out of his war-crazed frenzy.

He would give up the hammer and undergo mental counseling to deal with the effects of his ordeal, but in Thor #700 he cannot withstand the pull of his former weapon, and despite his friends trying to stop him from taking it he becomes the War Thor yet again.

In fact, the hammer is what drew him to Mangog, and upon landing comes into contact with Toothgnasher. Guess you know how that ended.

Hit the next slide to for more on that big Thor splash page!

The Death Of Jane Foster?

About midway through Thor #700 there is a beautiful splash page that illustrates a vision held by Karnilla, Queen of the Norns. It is during this vision that fans get a few indicators this could be the end for Jane Foster’s Thor.

The first isn’t that subtle, as Foster can be seen in her human form lying on the ground in a green hospital gown. The ground looks more like the surface of the moon mind you, but the idea of her falling due to her cancer still holds.

Even in this issue, Jane continues to fight the fact that her body is dying, and pretty soon it could mean she has to stay in her Thor form all the time, less she die.

The second teaser though shows that might not be enough. On the far right side there is a picture of Thor bleeding, with her armor showing significant damage. This could be as a result of her fight with Mangog, and that could take her down too even if the cancer doesn’t.

Both could be red herrings, but they also could be signs of what is to come.

Hit the next slide to see what the future holds for Odinson!

Thor’s New Costume

That vision features a number of interesting pieces, but as you can see below one of the most eye-popping is Odinson’s new costume.

He is in a costume that blends more classic elements of his costumes in the past (chainmail, metal circles, long boots, red cape) with new pieces, such as the golden arm.

He lost the arm in a battle with Malekith, as the villain sliced it off with Thor’s own mystical axe Jarnbjorn. It seems that element is sticking for the future as well.

He can be seen holding Jarnbjorn in his left hand, but the other hand holds a golden hammer that looks a lot like Mjolnir. So, why is it gold, and is it actually Mjolnir or a different hammer?

If it is Mjolnir, why does he have it and not Jane? Oh, and where’s Jane? All kinds of questions and very little answers at the moment, but it sure is interesting to think about.

Thor #700 is in comic shops now.