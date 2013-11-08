Thor: Love and Thunder Has Fans Remembering Thor: The Dark World

As fate would have it, Thor: The Dark World has invaded the minds of many nearly a decade after its theatrical release. With Thor: Love and Thunder splitting audiences down the middle, fans of the franchise are thinking back some of its earlier entries. Enough so, the Alan Taylor sequel found itself as a worldwide trend Sunday evening.

According to Taylor, his version of the film—the one not released by the studio—was more comparable to childlike wonder rather than the widely-panned, brooding Asgardian invasion story that was released.

"The version I had started off with had more childlike wonder; there was this imagery of children, which started the whole thing," the director told The Hollywood Reporter last year. "There was a slightly more magical quality. There was weird stuff going on back on Earth because of the convergence that allowed for some of these magical realism things. And there were major plot differences that were inverted in the cutting room and with additional photography — people [such as Loki] who had died were not dead, people who had broken up were back together again. I think I would like my version."

