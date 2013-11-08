Thor: Love and Thunder Has Fans Remembering Thor: The Dark World
As fate would have it, Thor: The Dark World has invaded the minds of many nearly a decade after its theatrical release. With Thor: Love and Thunder splitting audiences down the middle, fans of the franchise are thinking back some of its earlier entries. Enough so, the Alan Taylor sequel found itself as a worldwide trend Sunday evening.
According to Taylor, his version of the film—the one not released by the studio—was more comparable to childlike wonder rather than the widely-panned, brooding Asgardian invasion story that was released.
"The version I had started off with had more childlike wonder; there was this imagery of children, which started the whole thing," the director told The Hollywood Reporter last year. "There was a slightly more magical quality. There was weird stuff going on back on Earth because of the convergence that allowed for some of these magical realism things. And there were major plot differences that were inverted in the cutting room and with additional photography — people [such as Loki] who had died were not dead, people who had broken up were back together again. I think I would like my version."
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
Great Character
prevnext
Back when Thor was a great charachter pic.twitter.com/bvsxacyysm— DC Fan🇵🇸 (@10earthquakes) July 6, 2022
Masterpiece
prevnext
So curious that people are paying more attention to the masterpiece that #Thor The Dark World is. Did y’all know that the director almost ended himself because people said it was one of the worse things Marvels ever done?? That movie was ahead of its time iktr— csi reactions/thread/edits girl ✨ (@capmarvelsidle) July 11, 2022
No Flipping Here
prevnext
People hated Thor: The Dark World, many consider it one of the worst MCU film to date, and now people are praising it because of their dislike of #ThorLoveAndThunder? No you can’t just flip like that lol.— Chainsaw Reacts (@ChainsawReacts) July 10, 2022
Gets Lonely
prevnext
Idk I've been here defending Thor: The Dark World since I joined Loki twt. Gets lonely sometimes being a TDW enjoyer lol https://t.co/wTfB0EJ0Xz pic.twitter.com/47vLyn9RU7— 🐍Noki🐍 (@LokisNokia) July 10, 2022
Not the Worst
prevnext
from best to worst— Jay Exci 🏳️⚧️ (@JayExci) July 10, 2022
> Thor: Ragnarok
> Thor
> Thor: The Dark World
> Thor: Love and Thunder
Been a Minute
prevnext
Now rewatching Thor: the dark world. Haven’t seen this film in years. pic.twitter.com/rzYI9x5M3c— AKA (@AKAuniverse616) July 11, 2022
Cool Portal
Going thru the previous Thor movies for my Love and Thunder video and while not a great movie by any means, I was reminded of this very creative bit from The Dark World, I just really dig the whole portal thing. pic.twitter.com/HOhmIL0tKh— Mauricio Kenobi | Browntable (@Browntable_Ent) July 10, 2022
*****0comments
Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters while Thor: The Dark World can be seen on Disney+.
What'd you think Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev