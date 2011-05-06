Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals New Promo Art of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman Team-Up

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder just released a brilliant new trailer that reveals exactly what Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been up to during Marvel Studios' Phase Four. The trailer also gives us our first look at Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. Even though we didn't get to see the two Thor's teaming up during the first look at the film, there has been a bunch of promo art that has been floating around the internet of the duo teaming up. Now, in a comic book-inspired promo poster, Thor and Mighty Thor can be seen joining together for battle.

The promotional art for Thor: Love and Thunder reveals a comic book inspired poster that features Hemsworth and Portman as the titular heroes fighting back to back. The pair are wearing the exact costumes we saw in the trailer but in animated form with the comic cover stating that is costs ¢35 while also being presented by Marvel Studios. You can check out the promo art below.

New Thor and Jane Thor: Love and Thunder promo art from Amazon! pic.twitter.com/tkMnSF32OL — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) April 27, 2022

Portman looks noticeably buff in the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder and it isn't a VFX trick. The actress trained very hard to get her Mighty Thor physique and it really shows when she makes her first appearance. Portman previously revealed to Vanity Fair the details of her workouts and training.

"It was really fun," the actress stated. "I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes—heavyweight training that I haven't ever done before. Of course, I've never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work." She added later in the same interview, "It definitely helps you get into character, and it's definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it's so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. "

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

What do you think about the promotional art? Are you excited to see the film? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!