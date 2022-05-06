Thor: Love and Thunder Star Natalie Portman Speaks on Bulking Up for Marvel Return

✖

The upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder will do the thing that no Marvel fan ever thought would happen, bring back Oscar winner Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Not only will the star be back as her character for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World, but her character will become the God of Thunder and pick up the hammer as The Mighty Thor. To get ready for her triumphant return the actress bulked up in a big way, Portman opened up about her preparation process for the role revealing in a new interview that she feels strong "feel strong for the first time" in her life.

"It was really fun," Portman told Vanity Fair about her workouts and training. "I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before shooting, and then obviously all the way through filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes—heavyweight training that I haven’t ever done before. Of course, I’ve never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work." She added later in the same interview, "It definitely helps you get into character, and it’s definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life."

The root of Portman's character taking on the mantle of Thor and becoming a superhero is rooted in the work of comic scribe Jason Aaron. When asked by a fan online what he could say about the character appearing on the big screen, Aaron previously replied: "What little I know makes me even more excited. I have all the faith in the world in Taika."

Portman will once again star opposite Chris Hemsworth who returns as the titular Thor, though weather he will become unworthy like in the comics remains to be seen. Other returning cast members for the film will include Tessa Thompson back in her Thor: Ragnarok role of Valkyrie, plus the Guardians of the Galaxy including Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan. Christian Bale will star as the villain in the film, taking on the role of Gorr the God Butcher, another creation of Jason Aaron.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.