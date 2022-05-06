Thor: Love and Thunder Set Photos Reveal First Look at Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

✖

Filming is underway on Thor: Love and Thunder, reuniting franchise stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Thor: The Dark World. But with Taika Waititi back at the helm, he's also bringing back Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie AKA the king of New Asgard. Now we have our first look at the warrior's return, picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame as Thor, Jane Foster, Valkyrie, and the Guardians of the Galaxy team up to take on the new threat of Gorr the God Butcher, played by Marvel Studios newcomer Christian Bale.

Thompson recently quarantined in Australia before her appearing on set. Now that production is underway, it looks like she'll play a major role in the upcoming Marvel movie.

Our first look of Tessa Thompson reprising her role as Valkyrie aka the King of New Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/YdRoVRLx9n — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 5, 2021

It appears that Valkyrie will once again utilize her majestic pegasus, first seen in flashback sequences from Thor: Ragnarok before returning to the battle in Avengers: Endgame. Good to see that the creature will play a role after giving Spider-Man a ride with the Infinity Stones.

Thompson previously spoke with The Playlist about her role in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress teased some changes for her character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Yeah. I can tease that she’s definitely King of New Asgard when we find her," said Thompson. "And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she’s a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I’d say there’s some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we’ve seen before."

Hemsworth, who is returning as Thor for his fourth solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also teased some big changes in the pipeline.

"Very excited, excited to try to do something different, you know, the last three films we certainly, I think, pushed the envelope and created different versions of the character and now people expect some dramatic changes," Hemsworth told Swisse Vitamins & Supplements. "So, we've got our work cut out in that sense."

Portman's return as Jane Foster and will finally become a superhero in her own right. The actress spoke with Yahoo! and confirmed Thor: Love and Thunder would adapt the popular Marvel comic The Mighty Thor.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman revealed. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere in theaters on May 6, 2022.