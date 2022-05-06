Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Arrives on Set

✖

As filming gets underway on Thor: Love and Thunder, many stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have assembled in Australia to join the production of the fourth movie focused on the God of Thunder, including Thor: Ragnarok's Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson. After heading Down Under and fulfilling the mandatory two-week quarantine for COVID-19 protocols, it seems like Thompson is ready to begin filming on the Marvel Studios production. She's joining co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in the sequel, as well as new additions from the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy including Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, and Sean Gunn.

Thompson posted to her Instagram Stories to celebrate her return as Valkyrie. Check it out in the image below!

Thompson previously teased what Waititi had in store for his second Marvel Studios movie. During an interview with The Playlist, Thompson confirmed some story details carrying over from Avengers: Endgame.

"Yeah. I can tease that she’s definitely King of New Asgard when we find her," said Thompson. "And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she’s a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I’d say there’s some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we’ve seen before."

Hemsworth spoke about the project and working with Marvel to continue pushing Thor into interesting territory. It sounds like that's what's happening with Thor: Love and Thunder.

"Very excited, excited to try to do something different, you know, the last three films we certainly, I think, pushed the envelope and created different versions of the character and now people expect some dramatic changes," Hemsworth told Swisse Vitamins & Supplements. "So, we've got our work cut out in that sense."

Returning actress Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster, who will be granted the power of Mjolnir and become the Mighty Thor. Portman spoke about Waititi's plans and confirmed the influence of the comic storyline.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman revealed. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to premiere in theaters on May 6, 2022.