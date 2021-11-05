Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Promises "Something Different" for Next Film

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to begin production in Australia in January of 2021 and while the fourth installment in the Thor film series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing back quite a few familiar faces with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman all appearing in the film, according to Hemsworth the next Thor film will be something different from what fans have previously seen. The actor said that they've got their work cut out for them, but it's something he's excited for.

During a conversation with Kriti Kharbanda for Swisse Vitamins & Supplements -- a company Hemsworth is an ambassador for -- Hemsworth confirmed that he is set to film Thor: Love and Thunder in January, and then spoke a bit about how the film would be different from previous Thor films. You can check out the clip, as shared on Twitter, here.

"Very excited, excited to try to do something different, you know, the last three films we certainly, I think, pushed the envelope and created different versions of the character and now people expect some dramatic changes," Hemsworth said. "So, we've got our work cut out in that sense."

Right now, not a lot is known about Thor: Love and Thunder. Earlier this month Portman -- who is reprising her role as Jane Foster and is expected fully take on her superhero persona of The Mighty Thor in the film -- teased her training for the film as well as what comics material the story may be based on.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman revealed. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

Of course, there is a chance that Portman could just be talking about the Mighty Thor comic series, and that the cancer diagnosis won't actually factor into Love and Thunder itself. Both Portman and Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi have previously played coy about whether or not that will be the case.

"We don’t know. That comics run was a big inspiration, and was an influence on the first few drafts," Waititi revealed earlier this year. "But at Marvel, we always change everything. I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite — or that thing won’t exist. We continue writing even in post-production."

Thor: Love and Thunder is current set for a February 11, 2022 release.