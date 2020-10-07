Natalie Portman Reveals Major Spoiler for Thor: Love And Thunder

✖

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe already has quite a lot for fans to get excited about, as it focuses on a slew of new and returning heroes across movies and Disney+ shows. One of the most highly-anticipated characters on that list is definitely Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who is expected to return -and fully take on her superhero persona of The Mighty Thor - in Thor: Love and Thunder. In a recent interview with Yahoo!, Portman teased her role in the film, and fans think that she might have dropped a significant spoiler in the process, possibly confirming that the film could carry through Jane's breast cancer storyline.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman revealed. "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

Of course, there is a chance that Portman could just be talking about the Mighty Thor comic series, and that the cancer diagnosis won't actually factor into Love and Thunder itself. Both Portman and Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi have previously played coy about whether or not that will be the case.

"It’s just very rare that these kinds of big entertainment films look at more serious, real-life issues," Portman said in an interview last October. "I really don’t know anything about it. I haven’t seen anything, but I've heard the same rumors as you have, and it’s exciting to think about."

"We don’t know. That comics run was a big inspiration, and was an influence on the first few drafts," Waititi revealed earlier this year. "But at Marvel, we always change everything. I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite — or that thing won’t exist. We continue writing even in post-production."

In the comics, Jane becomes Thor in the midst of a breast cancer diagnosis, and the power of Mjolnir helps restore her strength. Jane operated as the Mighty Thor for several years, but was ultimately told that continuing to do so would kill her. She made that deadly sacrifice while saving Asgardia from Magog, and was ultimately brought back to life by Thor Odinson and Odin.

“[Taika] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok." Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously revealed in an interview. "And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we–?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a hugely important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it."

Are you excited to see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster return in Thor: Love and Thunder? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!